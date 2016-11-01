The Course To Follow For Stress-Free Travel

No matter where you're going, a trip is an exciting adventure. This article has the tips you need to perfect your time away.

To prevent injury or illness from ruining your trip, check that your medical insurance policy applies when you are away from home - especially if you are planning a trip abroad. If you find out that you are not covered, don't worry. Check with your travel agent or online for vacation insurance.

Keep hand sanitizer in your purse or pocket. When traveling, keeping hand sanitizer with you is a great idea. If you go through a lot of it, considering buying small reusable bottles. Buy one of the larger sizes of hand sanitizer and just continue refilling the small, reusable bottle.

If you're traveling to a country where you're likely to want to enjoy a bottle of wine, bring along your own corkscrew. If you don't know the area or speak the language, tracking down a corkscrew just for that impromptu picnic can turn a relaxing afternoon into a harried scavenger hunt.

A great tip to keep in mind when you're looking to book airline tickets, is to compare airline rates online. By comparing airline rates online, you can find the cheapest deal available, and save yourself a lot of money.

If you are planning on going swimming at all during your trip, bring two different swimsuits. This way, when one of them is wet, you can let it in the bathroom to dry and you will have to fresh one to put on for whatever water activities you have scheduled for the day.

If you plan to opt for a night flight or just a very long flight in general, it may be best to bring some sort of sleeping aid. It's quite difficult to sleep on airplanes anyway, but if you take a sleeping aid right before takeoff, you can arrive at your destination fresh and ready to take on the world!

When on a plane with a child, give them a lollipop at takeoff and landing. The child will love the treat, however the main thing is that it will help with the ear pressure and will help keep them from getting too cranky during this time. Once the child is older you can use gum.

If you want to be able to barter overseas, bring something that is difficult to get outside of your own country. Bourbon is a great example for Americans. American Bourbon is nearly impossible to find outside of the United States, so much so that other countries will pay you double the original cost.

To make a long airport layover fly by in a flash, see if you can purchase a day pass for one of the airport's exclusive lounges. These lounges are meant for the airlines' best customers, but with a day pass, you will be able to relax in style with free food and drinks, as well as, clean bathrooms, while you wait for your flight.

If you're far away from home and find that you've left your phone charger at home, call the front desk of your hotel and explain the situation. Most hotels save the abandoned or forgotten chargers that are left in hotel rooms; if your phone is a fairly common model, it might save you from paying fifty dollars for a charger that you only use for one or two days.

Have your airline contact you in the event of any changes to your flight schedules. Most airlines have free programs where you can receive calls or text messages if your flight changes, which will come in handy if you are running late or experiencing difficulties with travel arrangements. Just call and ask them to set it up!

If you have a smartphone, use it to help with your travel plans, and also, as a handy tool once you arrive at your destination. You can send yourself the itinerary through email, use the GPS feature to figure out where to go, and text message your friends and family. You can also use it as an entertainment device by downloading audiobooks or games. It's small and convenient to carry, but it can serve many functions for you.

Traveling is something that most of us love to do, and many of us travel to various locations every chance we get. But it can be expensive and dangerous at times. Make sure you're following this travel advice before you take your next trip. You'll be thankful that you did.