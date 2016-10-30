Travel Guide 101

There is much to learn about travel and once you know and apply this knowledge you can travel successfully. There is plenty of information available online, however not everything you read will apply to your specific situation. This article will give some of the best tips known in regards to travel.

In order to make the most of travel abroad, try to plan at least a couple of activities that aren't listed in tourist guide books or blogs. You can do this by getting hold of information designed for and produced by locals, be it from newspapers, blogs or people on twitter. Stepping outside the tourist bubble will make your trip that much more exciting and fun.

In some countries, criminals will pose as the authorities to get the jump on you. Show officials your passport, but do not give it to them. If you are advised that you need to return with them to the police station or another office, travel with them only by foot. Don't ride with someone you don't know.

If you are traveling with any kind of prescription medication, including birth control pills, you need to keep them in their original containers with labels. It can also be helpful to get a letter from your doctor stating that you have a medical need for the items. This way, you cannot be accused of drug smuggling.

Hotel stationery is a great souvenir, and hotels do not charge you for taking it. The hotels realize that their stationery is a form of advertisement for them, so if you take it and use it, you are doing them a favor. Most higher-end hotels have beautiful stationery, so snap it up! They don't mind.

When staying at a high-end domestic hotel, bring along your own A/V cable for your laptop. Most hotel rooms at nicer hotels offer free in-room WiFi and a large HDTV, but will then charge a premium for in-room movies. Having your own A/V cable gives you access to your own selection of downloaded movies or an online account.

To decide if you should buy travel insurance you should take a look at what might already be covered. Many homeowner policies can already have riders that would cover theft of property even while you are traveling so buying additional would be a waste of money for that coverage.

When you get to your hotel room, check the alarm clock. You don't want to be woke up too early because of an alarm that was set by the person that stayed there before you. If you make sure to turn it off or reset it, you will help get your vacation started off on the right foot.

Travel agencies can sometimes clear out a specific airline or hotels inventory. Look in your local paper or other local publications for specials and sales. Sometimes these can be a great way to take a getaway on a budget. There will be limited amounts of these available, so act fast.

Joining a travelers club like AAA will help keep money in your pocket through discounts and specials. Many hotels, restaurants and other organizations will offer moderate to steep discounts to members of travelers clubs. With little research and questioning, you can target companies that offer these discounts and save a bundle.

Save money by doing your own tour of your destination. Head to the local tourist information center and pick up a few brochures for the tours offered. These can clue you into the areas of interest and then explore on your own. You will find yourself having more fun, as you are free to alter your "tour" in an instant if you see something unexpected or interesting that you want to check out.

When traveling on an airplane, make sure to drink a lot of water. Water helps keep jet-lag away and allows you to think clearer. It also decreases your potential for fatigue and dizziness. Water does not cost anything on the plane, but you can also buy a bottle when you get to the airport so you don't have to request one on board.

