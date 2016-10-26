The Best Travel Tips Online

Traveling can be an amazing, wonderful time.

You may learn new things, see things you've

always wanted to see and maybe only thought about in dreams. Perhaps you will even make some new international friends. In this article, you will learn some great tips and get

some advice on the ins and outs of traveling.

Study up on the area you are going to and take precautions to protect yourself from crime. Some tourist areas have especially high theft rates. It is very important to know about these things before you go. There are often simple precautions you can take to make yourself less of a target.

To receive the best service when traveling, tip generously at the beginning of the trip. If the bellboy or steward knows that you tip well, they will be more likely to tend to your needs. Especially on cruises, you'll receive more personal attention and better service from the staff if you're seen as generous.

When eating at a restaurant where you are still unsure of the culture, pay attention to the habits of the other diners. Not only will copying them help you decide what to order, it could even prevent you from committing an embarrassing faux pas in front of the other diners.

Choosing a specific seasonal time to take ones trip can lead to a more enjoyable trip. For those who like snow sports they should aim for a trip during the winter. Someone who likes hunting should plan a trip to coincide with their hunting season of choice. Differences like that can make a big change to a trip.

Get in touch with someone who runs a local blog in your destination city. Most often, these bloggers are highly knowledgeable about the ins and outs of their city, and are happy to share tips or tricks, helping you get the most from your trip. Make sure to actually read their site, so you can comment or compliment them on it before asking them for help.

Travel in May and October to avoid crowds, save money and enjoy temperate weather. In those months, many families with children cannot travel due to school commitments, making many tourist attractions much less crowded. This may also result in lower costs for airfare and hotels. As an added bonus, the weather in May and October is usually perfect for traveling -- not too hot and not too cold.

Road trips are fun but at the end of each day of driving you want to just relax so choose a hotel that is near restaurants or has room service. You can call ahead where you plan to stop and ask the hotels what food options are available nearby.

If you have a laundry list of questions to ask about the hotel that you'll be staying in, call the front desk in the late evening or overnight. Hotels are significantly less busy during these times, and you are more likely to speak with someone who isn't especially rushed or trying to check five people in all at once.

Business travel can seem overwhelming when you are on a budget. If you know you will be traveling for work often, make sure to have your travel plans done in advance. This will include all payments that need to be made while you are away. Planning ahead will help you to not worry the whole time you are gone.

To stay in good health, you should go see your doctor after traveling abroad. Ask your doctor to test you for exotic diseases to make sure you have not contracted anything while abroad. Just in case you contracted something, you can get the help you need quickly and not contaminate the people around you.

Do not purchase clothing or shoes especially for the trip without wearing them first! Sometimes shoes and clothing seem attractive for a trip, but if they fit awkwardly, you will not enjoy traveling with those shoes and outfits. Choose outfits and footwear that you are comfortable wearing.

When packing your bags for a trip on an airplane, always remember 3-1-1. Regulations now limit the amount of liquids and gels passengers can have in their carry on luggage. When you take your bag through security, they will make sure you only have your travel-size toiletries which are less than three ounces and fit into a one quart zip top bag and only one bag per passenger.

When flying, always try to pack light. Mix and match outfits and pack only the essentials when possible. Packing just one suitcase means less baggage to carry through busy airports and security. It also means more cash in your pocket, with the rising baggage fees most airlines charge.

As stated before, there is nothing more fun than traveling to new locations. Though traveling brings you many new and fun experiences, there are a few things you should know beforehand. By using the tips that were featured in this article, you can have the most enjoyable time while traveling.